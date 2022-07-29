Indiana military families can apply for help paying for back-to-school expenses through the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs.
Operation Back to School offers $500 per dependent child for back-to-school expenses. The assistance is available to Indiana veteran families experiencing financial hardships.
Military families can apply for children K-12 (up to age 18) and full-time college students (up to age 23) who live in the veteran’s home.
Those interested in applying need:
- DD-214
- W-9
- Direct deposit form
- Proof of income
- Bank statement
- Proof of child’s residency
For more information, and to apply, click here.