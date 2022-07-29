Indiana military families can apply for help paying for back-to-school expenses through the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs.

Operation Back to School offers $500 per dependent child for back-to-school expenses. The assistance is available to Indiana veteran families experiencing financial hardships.

Military families can apply for children K-12 (up to age 18) and full-time college students (up to age 23) who live in the veteran’s home.

Those interested in applying need:

DD-214

W-9

Direct deposit form

Proof of income

Bank statement

Proof of child’s residency

For more information, and to apply, click here.