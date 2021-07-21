NE Indiana school districts reveal re-entry plans ahead of the 2021-22 school year

As the first day of school is approaching for northeast Indiana schools districts, administrators are revealing their health and safety guidelines for students and staff.

Most school districts plan to roll back pandemic restrictions such as mandatory mask-wearing and social distancing. Scroll below to see if your school district has revealed their back to school plans yet.

Adams Central Community Schools

Administrators will return to all in-person learning for the 2021-22 school year. Virtual learning will not be offered unless a student tests positive for COVID-19 or is considered a close contact of someone who contracts the virus.

Under the re-entry plan, ACCS may also base discussions on possible COVID-19 school closures on a total student quarantine rate of 15% of the school corporation, school building or grade level.

Read through the full re-entry plan.

Bluffton-Harrison MSD

Administrators announced in late June that BHMSD schools will return to normal operational procedures for the 2021-22 school year.

DeKalb County Eastern Schools

Under the DeKalb County Eastern Schools plan, masks will be optional for students and staff. Other notes include daily practicing of social distancing and contact tracing when necessary. Click here to read through the full re-entry plan.

East Allen County Schools

Under EACS’ re-opening plan for the 2021-22 school year, masks will be optional on school grounds. However, if COVID cases increase in the area and masks become required by the CDC, or the local or state health departments, this plan could change. Face coverings will be required when staff members and students are riding the school bus.

East Noble School Corporation

Masks will be optional for students, staff and visitors while on East Noble school property. Fully vaccinated students and staff will also not need to quarantine if exposed to someone who tests positive for COVID-19.

Read through the full East Noble School Corporation plan here.

Fort Wayne Community Schools

Masks are strongly encouraged, but not required for students for the 2021-22 school year. FWCS will also allow visitors to return to schools, but they will be required to wear masks when on school grounds.

Vaccinated students and staff who are considered a close contact to someone who tests positive for COVID-19 will not need to quarantine, but rather monitor for symptoms for 14 days past exposure.

Click here to read through the full FWCS reopening plan.

Fremont Community Schools

Fremont Community Schools posted their back to school plan on the district’s Facebook page on Wednesday. Masks will be recommended, but not required, for students, staff and faculty.

Huntington County Community Schools

The most notable change to last year is that HCCSC is returning to all in-person learning for the 2021-22 school year. Students and staff are also recommended to wear masks, but they will not be required.

This back-to-school plan, developed in partnership with the county health department, was designed to relax most restrictions put in place last year. On the county health department’s Facebook page, they added they will monitoring case counts and community infection rates to see if similar rules from last year will be implemented.

Students, staff and parents can review the full HCCSC re-entry plan here.

MSD of Steuben County

Staff at Steuben County schools have developed protocols for three different scenarios – when community spread of COVID-19 is low, moderate and substantial. As long as COVID-19 cases are not deemed substantial by the county health department, masks will not be required for students and staff.

Students, staff and parents can review the full re-entry plan here.

Northern Wells Community Schools

Under the 2021-22 guidelines, masks will be optional for students and faculty in class. However, E-Learning could be implemented for a school or the entire district if five percent or more of the student enrollment is quarantined due to a positive COVID-19 test result.

Spectators at various extracurricular events could also be limited, depending on the level of COVID-19 spread within Wells County.

Northwest Allen County Schools

On Monday, the NACS school board passed their re-opening guidelines for the 2021-22 school year. Masks will be optional in the classroom. However, if cases surge the school board could reimplement a mask mandate for one school or throughout the district.

Visitors will also be allowed once again and will be required to wear masks when on school grounds.

Read through the full re-entry plan here.

Smith-Green Community Schools

On Monday, the Board of Trustees approved a re-entry plan that will allow a fully in-person schedule for the 2021-22 school year. Digital learning options will be available for students with a medical situation that prevents them from attending in person.

Masks will also be optional for students and staff, but they will be required when taking the bus.

Southern Wells Community Schools

Masks will be recommended, but not required, for staff and students under Southern Wells Community Schools’ reopening plan.

The updated guidelines also outline contract tracing procedures for close contacts. If a student or staff member is considered a close contact to someone who tests positive for COVID-19, contract tracing will not occur and those individuals will not be required to be quarantined due to the close contact.

Read through the full re-entry program here.

Southwest Allen County Schools

SACS will return to an all in-person learning model for the 2021-22 school year. Students will be required to wear masks on the bus, but not in the classroom.

Visitors will also be welcomed once again and will be required to wear masks when on school property.

The full plan also includes details on contact tracing and quarantine requirements for those who are vaccinated or unvaccinated.