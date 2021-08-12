How to sign up for delay alerts with each Allen County school district

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Severe weather can happen at any time, which could impact morning commutes, school bus pickup times and even force schools to close for the day.

During these times, it is important for parents and children to know about any potential delays or closings. Most Allen County school districts use text or phone updates to notify families about any delays, even sharing those on their websites.

Scroll below to find out how to sign up for delays and other notifications with each Allen County school district.

Fort Wayne Community Schools

Families within FWCS can sign up for text alerts by typing “yes” to 67587. If your number is connected to an enrolled student, you will receive a confirmation.

You can also check for updates on the FWCS school/bus status page. Click on the specific school to see if buses are running behind or on time. This page is available on the FWCS website and on the FWCS app.

More weather emergency information can be found on the FWCS website.

East Allen County Schools

Any delays will be communicated through platforms like the EACS website, the district’s phone number and school messenger.

Parents can also sign up to receive notifications on bus delays using the district’s parent portal. After creating an account, parents can get updates on where their student’s bus is located and if it is running behind or on time.

Find more information on how to download the parent portal app on the EACS website.

Northwest Allen County Schools

NACS families can sign up for school delay alerts by using the district’s parent portal. After creating an account, families can receive updates through email or over the phone.

Find more information on how to download the parent portal app on the NACS website.

Southwest Allen County Schools

SACS parents and students can sign up for text alerts by texting “Y” or “YES” to 67587. If your phone number is linked to a student’s account, you will automatically receive text notifications.

Families can also stay up to date on delays or closings by following SACS on Facebook and Twitter.