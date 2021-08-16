FWCS superintendent talks goals, expectations for new school year

The nearly 30,000 students in Fort Wayne Community Schools, the state’s largest school district, go back to class Monday.

WANE 15’s Alyssa Ivanson sat down with Superintendent Mark Daniel to talk about the goals and expectations for the year, coming off a school year defined by COVID. Their conversation was before the school board decided to change the district’s mask policy from being optional to being mandatory regardless of vaccination status.

As of the interview on August 2, Daniel said more than 80 percent of FWCS’s staff was vaccinated and about 25 of students over the age of 12 had the vaccine.

“I understand some people have medical issues. I understand that, but at the same time, we’ve hit a threshold I didn’t think we’d hit. It’s good news from a staff standpoint and let’s see if it rises in the student population,” Daniel said.

Watch the videos below to see his answers to the other topics discussed.