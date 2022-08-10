FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Wednesday, Fort Wayne Comunity Schools, Southeast Allen, and East Allen County Schools all went back to the classroom from the 2022-2023 school year.

Southwest Allen County Schools is welcoming over 7,500 students back to school Wednesday.

Employees and staff with SACS say they’re excited for the 2022-2023 school year. Superintendent Park Ginder, Ph.D. will be entering into his second year as Superintendent. He started 9 years ago as the Homestead High School principal in 2013.

School officials discussed bus safety and the Homestead High School Construction Project. The project is expected to be completed within the next two years. You can find more information on that project here.

The last day of the 2022-2023 school year is scheduled for May 31st.

The FWCS community schools also headed back to the classrooms on Wednesday, including all kids from elementary to high school students.

With nearly 30,000 students, Fort Wayne Community Schools is one of the largest school districts in Indiana.

Teachers say they are excited to have their returning and new students back in the classroom for another year of learning.

Board President Anne Duff laid out her goals for a successful school year, including improvements on transportation and getting all kids to school on time. With a new transportation director, she hopes there will be improvements this year.

The East Allen County Schools cover a large part of Allen County, over 6,700 students ride the buses daily. But the bus driver shortage that East Allen is experiencing, is difficult to make the first day of school run smoothly.

Transportation Director, Dave Myers asks parents to be patient and to get their kids out to the bus stops ahead of time. To apply and see the requirements to be an East Allen bus driver, click here.