FWCS hires over 150 new teachers; adds 100 class-size reduction teachers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As the school year quickly approaches, Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) is welcoming new teachers to the district.

On Wednesday over 150 new teachers participated in the district’s new teacher orientation. Over the next three years they’ll have professional learning together.

“They’re being immersed in Fort Wayne Community Schools today and tomorrow. They’re hearing from various departments. They heard from the superintendent this morning…, “says Krista Stockman, public information officer for FWCS. “[They’re] learning about the district. Learning about how we do things. There’s a lot to learn when you start as a teacher not just about your building but the district, the culture.”

With over 1,900 teachers, FWCS says this is not an unusual number of new teachers for the district. However, Stockman added some of the teachers are class-size reduction teachers in addition to traditional teacher positions.

“We are adding a hundred new positions this year. And so, that is where students and parents may at some point see that class sizes are smaller or that there are extra teachers around to pull students into small groups so that we can get them back on track [and] really focus on if they did have some learning loss over the last 18 months, what those individual student needs are,” Stockman said.

FWCS’ first day is Aug. 16.