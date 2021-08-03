Free back to school pool party at Glen Aqua

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Last-minute summer fun before back to school wouldn’t be complete without a pool party!

Good Shepherd Church is providing free entrance to Glen Aqua Pool on Friday, August 6th. The back to school pool party is from 6-8 p.m.

The event is open to the public, and the entrance fee is waived for adults and children. There will also be pizza for $1 a slice, free snow cones, and giveaways.

Glen Aqua Pool is located at 5120 DeSoto Drive. It also features a baby pool.

Click here for more information about the event.