As students around northeast Indiana and northwest Fort Wayne go back to school, we at WANE 15 decided to find out what some of your favorite personalities looked like in their school photos!

Take a look! Can you guess who each school photo belongs to?

Adam Solarczyk!

Alyssa Ivanson!

Breann Boswell!

Chris Darby!

Dirk Rowley!

Emily Dwire!

Josh Ayen!

Natalie Clydesdale!

Nathan Gidley!

Nicholas Ferreri!

Taylor Williams!