Easy School Lunches: Tuna Poke Bowl

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Early mornings are beginning for students and with that comes the need to pack lunches. Many families have a go to such as peanut butter and jelly, cold pizza and leftovers.

Ivy Tech instructor Aaron Parkinson says that your next school lunch can be fun using simple ingredients to make a Tuna Poke Bowl.

The recipe calls for sticky rice, tuna, cucumbers, carrots, green onions, and a few toppings. Parkinson adds that it’s a great recipe for kids to make because the ingredients are flexible and its healthy.

“We have all sorts of food groups here. You have protein in the tuna, and you can substitute tofu, grilled chicken, pretty much anything you want. Any kind of fish. It doesn’t have to be raw; it can be cooked if you want. We have rice which gives you carbs. And we have a vegetable component: carrots, cucumber, avocado, edamame, soybeans, things like that. It’s something you can impress your school friends with, and it’s got all sorts of umami and various flavors in it. It’s delicious” said Aaron Parkinson, instructor at Ivy Tech.

Parkinson added that it’s a great way to reuse leftovers and allow kids to be creative with their meals.

RECIPE:

Cook time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

Tuna

Sushi rice

Sushi vinegar

Soy sauce

Sesame sauce

Sugar

Vinegar

Sale

Cucumber

Green onion

Carrot

Avocado

Soybeans/Edamame

Optional:

Tobiko

Kizami nori

Wasabi mayo

Directions: