Easy School Lunches: Tuna Poke Bowl

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Early mornings are beginning for students and with that comes the need to pack lunches. Many families have a go to such as peanut butter and jelly, cold pizza and leftovers.
Ivy Tech instructor Aaron Parkinson says that your next school lunch can be fun using simple ingredients to make a Tuna Poke Bowl.
The recipe calls for sticky rice, tuna, cucumbers, carrots, green onions, and a few toppings. Parkinson adds that it’s a great recipe for kids to make because the ingredients are flexible and its healthy.
“We have all sorts of food groups here. You have protein in the tuna, and you can substitute tofu, grilled chicken, pretty much anything you want. Any kind of fish. It doesn’t have to be raw; it can be cooked if you want. We have rice which gives you carbs. And we have a vegetable component: carrots, cucumber, avocado, edamame, soybeans, things like that. It’s something you can impress your school friends with, and it’s got all sorts of umami and various flavors in it. It’s delicious” said Aaron Parkinson, instructor at Ivy Tech.
Parkinson added that it’s a great way to reuse leftovers and allow kids to be creative with their meals.
RECIPE:
Cook time: 30 minutes
Ingredients:
- Tuna
- Sushi rice
- Sushi vinegar
- Soy sauce
- Sesame sauce
- Sugar
- Vinegar
- Sale
- Cucumber
- Green onion
- Carrot
- Avocado
- Soybeans/Edamame
Optional:
- Tobiko
- Kizami nori
- Wasabi mayo
Directions:
- Cook and cool rice
- Mix rice with sushi vinegar (sushi vinegar, sugar and salt)
- Dice tuna and combine with soy sauce, sesame sauce, sugar and vinegar
- Strip and dice cucumber
- Cut a Green Onion: Slice in half and finely slice
- Julienne a Carrot: Peel and slice carrot on diagonal, the shingle the slices and cut narrowly
- Fan an avocado: Quarter an avocado, slice four times but not to the end, fan avocado
- Create bed of rice
- Top with tuna
- Place cucumber, carrot and green onion in bowl
- Add soybeans/Edamame
- Top with sesame seeds
- Place avocado fans on the side
- Optional:
- Tobiko
- Kizami nodi – Seaweed slices
- Wasabi mayo