EACS staff share important back-to-school reminders for students, parents

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – New Haven High School Principal Anna Murphy could not hold back her excitement on the eve of the new school year.

“I missed some of them last year with virtual learning,” Murphy said. “But I’m just so excited to have them all in the building this year.”

New Haven, along with other schools throughout East Allen County, embark on the 2021-22 school year on Wednesday. After a challenging year that had many students learn remotely due to COVID concerns, EACS will welcome back all students for in-person learning.

Health and safety protocols will continue to be a priority for Murphy and other staff throughout EACS. Enhanced cleaning guidelines, plexiglass barriers in classrooms and quarantine rules will still be in place this school. However, facial coverings will be optional to start the school year, for now.

District staff are also hard at work to welcome back thousands of students for the new school year. As kids and parents head to the bus stops Wednesday morning, EACS Transportation Director Dave Myers wants to remind commuters of this message: Slow, Stop, Stay.

Meanwhile, Dan Krleski and the food services department are busy preparing meals for thousands of students across EACS. Not only will food services need to adjust to more meals being prepared for students returning for virtual learning, but the department is stretched thin on employees. Krleski is encouraging potential candidates to apply on EACS website. In the meantime, his staff will continue to navigate through these staffing shortages.

“The staff is very resilient here,” Krleski said. “And the last 18 months have proven that. We’ll continue to do our best and make sure that we’re feeding these students and helping be a part of their success in the classroom.”

One thing students and families will not have to worry about this year is the cost of meals. Thanks to a U.S.D.A. grant, meal fees are waived for the entire 2021-22 school year.

No other action is needed from families for the free meals, but they can still apply for other financial aid. If families need assistance to pay for textbooks, they can apply on this website.