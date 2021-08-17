EACS grants Superintendent authority to temporarily readjust return to school plan, if necessary due to COVID

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – On Tuesday, the East Allen County School (EACS) board voted to grant Superintendent Marilyn Hissog authority to temporarily readjust EACS return to school plan if the need arises.

“This again would not be taken lightly. It’s something we would look at, and as a board you would be part of that decision making,” Hissog said when addressing the board.

Hissog said that this resolution would not give her any and all authority. She would have to be in contact with the president or vice-president of the board.

In the past, she said that she has always asked the board for their opinion and thoughts before making any decisions related to COVID. This would not change with the resolution.

District 3E board member, Paulette Nellems, asked Hissog why she would need this power if she was going to consult the board anyways. Hissog said that this would only be necessary if there was a “huge spread in one attendance area” and there was not an option to have a public meeting – which requires 48 hour notice ahead of time – before a decision had to be made.

Other board members expressed concerns because the decision would automatically expire when the board met to discuss the decision. The timeline for when a meeting would be scheduled is decided by the board president and could take weeks before the board met.

The board voted 4:2:1 to approve the resolution.