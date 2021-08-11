COVID personal for new SACS Superintendent Ginder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Although Wednesday will be Park Ginder’s first school day as superintendent of Southwest Allen County Schools, he’s certainly no stranger to the district. He spent the previous eight years as principal of Homestead High School.

“This is probably the last year in my career I will know some of the students really well at the high school level,” he says, explaining his idea to visit often. “I plan to enjoy that.”

Ginder knows people are frustrated with mask policies and asks for a “good dose of patience and understanding” from all sides. SACS will begin the year with a “mask recommended” policy.

“It’s still fluctuating, obviously. The state, our national leaders, a number of people could make decisions that would make a mask mandate a reality.”

Ginder still feels the effects of his long battle with COVID. “I’m good. Still not 100%. Things kind of lag, go back and forth. There’s a big need for sleep at the end of the week but I catch up, and I’m good at the beginning of the week on a Monday or Tuesday and then I slowly watch the tank get empty.”