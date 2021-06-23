The Family Business: Steve Alford headlines Huntington hoops camp

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – When it comes to the Alford of Indiana, basketball is the family business – and business is good.

This week former I.U. legend and current University of Nevada head coach Steve Alford is headline a Huntington University basketball camp led by his oldest son Kory, who is coming off his first season leading the Foresters program.

Kory’s first HU team finished 16-11 overall in what was his first year as a college basketball head coach.

The younger Alford is cutting his teeth as a college head coach not far from where his father did, as Steve’s first head coaching job came at Manchester University in 1991. Steve went on to become the head coach at Southwest Missouri State, Iowa, New Mexico, and UCLA prior to Nevada.