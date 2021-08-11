New chancellor for Ivy Tech at Fort Wayne and Warsaw campuses

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Dr. Kim Barnett-Johnson is the next chancellor for Ivy Tech Community College’s Fort Wayne service area, effective August 16.

Ivy Tech Community College logo

Current chancellor Dr. Jerrilee K. Mosier announced her retirement after serving 11 years with the college.

“Students are at the heart of Dr. Kim Barnett-Johnson’s long career at Ivy Tech,” said Dr. Sue Ellspermann, President of Ivy Tech Community College. “She has proven herself as a servant leader within the college.”

A lifelong resident of Northeast Indiana, Dr. Barnett-Johnson brings more than 27 years of higher education experience. She currently serves as the Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at the Fort Wayne campus where she oversees academic programming and support services, faculty development and promotion, student retention and completion, and dual credit administration.

She has also played an integral role in the creation and leadership of campus student programs, such as the African American Male Initiative and SPIRIT, two student organizations created to provide mentorship and retention support to specific student populations with the goal of student success through completion.

“I am honored to be selected as the next chancellor of the Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne service area,” Dr. Barnett-Johnson said. “I have dedicated the past 20 years of my career to this campus and the incredible faculty, and staff who move mountains to serve our students. Ivy Tech’s mission is integral to the future of Northeast Indiana’s workforce and I am excited to take the helm and lead this phenomenal team to even greater heights.”