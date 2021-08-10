Bellmont High School to start year with 14 day mask period

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) — Students at Bellmont High School will begin the year Wednesday with masks for 14 days.
North Adams Community Schools Superintendent Kim Hiatt emailed the news out Tuesday night.
I apologize for the late notice, but we were made aware late in the day today that several of our high school students are COVID positive. As discussed in the North Adams Community Schools Board meeting tonight, Dr. Ainsworth, Adams County Health Officer, recommended to NACS administration and Board that ALL high school students mask for fourteen days to allow the active virus in this infection “pod” to cycle. At tonight’s Board meeting, the Board approved that in order to attempt to avoid a large number of quarantines, all HIGH SCHOOL students should mask when indoors and when unable to socially distance UNTIL AUGUST 24th.Superintendent Kim Hiatt
Hiatt stressed the mask requirement does not apply to middle school and elementary students, except when on buses.