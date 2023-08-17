COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — Our 15 days of Back to School coverage comes to an end with Whitley County Consolidated Schools heading back to the classroom Thursday.

Whitley County Consolidated School bus dropping off kids

Some of those schools include Columbia City High School, Indian Springs Middle School, and Little Turtle Elementary School.

Everything for Whitley County Consolidated Schools will be the same as last year, including transportation. All bus routes are the same and pick up/drop off locations are the same as well.

This year, they sent parents a form to fill out to let them know if they will be riding the bus or being dropped off by a parental figure.

Students at the elementary school were eager to get the first day started. Faculty and staff waited outside the school greeting each student with a high five and hug.