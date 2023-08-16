FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Students at Northwest Allen County Schools were up a little earlier than usual Wednesday, as those alarms went off for the first day of the school year.

Elementary kids getting ready for the first day of school

Among the schools heading back are Perry Elementary, Oak View Elementary, Maple Creek Middle School, and Carroll High School.

Faculty and staff waited outside Maple Creek to greet students into the building for the first day back. Some kids were so excited to be back, they ran off the bus to hug their teachers.

Elementary teachers waiting for students to arrive A first year teacher who went to Northwest Allen County Schools is teaching her very first class at Perry Hill. As nervous as she was, she was excited to get the school year started. “I never imagined it. I’m so grateful to them (Northwest Allen County School district) for the opportunity to give back to the community that I came from and impact all the students that come through the system.” Kaitlin Duba, 1st year teacher at Perry Hill

Schools in northwest Allen County are on the same schedule as last year, and will have more than 80 buses this year transporting students to and from schools.