FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Students at Fort Wayne Community Schools heard their alarms going off early Thursday, as they head back to school for the first time this school year.

WANE 15 visited some of the schools that went back Thursday including Northrop High School, Shawnee Middle School, and Blackhawk Christian School.

Students walk into Shawnee Middle School for the first day of the school year.

After three incidents at Blackhawk where students were injured by cars, the city has installed new traffic lights where East State Boulevard intersects with Busche and Arrowwood drives.

“We’re hearing good things about it. We’re all about safety and making our school safer, and our students, staff and our educational environment just a safer place, but also a truly educational environment.” Mark Daniel, superintendent of Fort Wayne Community Schools

Kids returned to the Shawnee Middle School classrooms, and all the kids had big smiles on their faces. As kids nervously wandered the halls looking for their classes, others saw friends for the first time in a while and caught up with them.

Not only do students go through the emotions of the first day, the parents do as well. Some are dropping their kids off for the first time, and they can be emotional as well.

“There’s going to be a lot of tears shed. Not only by youngsters who are going to school for the very first time in their lives, but I’ve seen mom and dads shedding tears letting their babies go. But they’re in good hands.” Steve Corona, FWCS Board of School Trustees

New this year is start times for the district. FWCS will operate on a two-tier schedule. Middle and high schools will have classes from 7:20 a.m.-2:25 p.m. and elementary schools will have classes from 8:50 a.m.-3:30 p.m.