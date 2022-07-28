FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Today is the last day the Salvation Army is accepting donations to help give kids school supplies when they head back to the classroom.

Tools for School is their initiative program that sets our area children up for success by giving them new supplies for school.

They started this initiative on June 30th, and have been collecting supplies for the entire month of July. Today is their last day collecting items, and as of now they are short about 300 kids with supplies.

Corps Officer Kenyon Sivels had this to say about the help they’ve received so far:

““We are grateful to all who have donated so far, but we aren’t there yet. Our goal is to serve at least 1,000 children, and we really need help getting there.”

Some of the items needed are backpacks, pens, pencils, colored pencils and notebook paper. You can find the full list of items below by scanning the QR code below.

If you aren’t sure how much of an item to buy, or you want to buy items for all of the kids, you can make a monetary donation to The Salvation Army. Sivels says $25 can fill up an entire backpack with all the supplies they need, and can help fill the gaps for kids in all age ranges.

To drop off a donation, you can go to The Salvation Army at 2901 N Clinton St. or you can visit their website.