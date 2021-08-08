Allen County Young Democrats pass out back to school freebies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The community continues to offer free backpacks and school supplies to students ahead of the new year.

The latest group to do so is the Indiana Young Democrats Third Congressional District and Allen County Young Democrats. They were at the Laborers Union today giving out 450 backpacks stuffed with school supplies.

Young Democrats President Dora Boyd said events like this can have a major impact on students as they return to the school halls.

“You never know what someone is going through,” said Boyd, who also serves as the Third Congressional District Chair for the Indiana Young Democrats. “The smallest thing you can do to contribute to their situation or help their situation, that is what brings me to satisfaction because I once was a child on the other end receiving that bookbag and it made me feel wholesome.”

The 450 backpacks handed out were filled with different supplies, depending on whether the student was in elementary, middle, or high school.