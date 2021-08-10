Allen County school systems share quarantine protocols ahead of first day

FILE – A student wears a face mask while doing work at his desk at the Post Road Elementary School, in White Plains, N.Y., in this Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, file photo. U.S. health officials say the highly contagious delta version of the coronavirus is behind changes to mask guidelines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week announced that fully vaccinated people should resume wearing masks indoors if they live in areas where the virus is surging. CDC officials said new information about the spread of the delta variant forced them to reverse course. The agency also said teachers and students everywhere should go back to wearing masks in schools. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, FIle)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Leaders from the four biggest school districts in Allen County have laid out their COVID-19 protocols ahead of the first day of school. All four have varying timelines of quarantining for students who come in close contact with others who test positive for having the coronavirus.

Fort Wayne Community Schools Superintendent Mark Daniel, Ph.D. reported to the school board Monday that 5% of eligible students have been vaccinated. Those students would not have to quarantine if they came in close contact with a positive case, as long as they don’t show symptoms. The students would also have to provide proof of the vaccinations and are recommended to test within 3-5 days of the close contact.

Fort Wayne Community Schools nurses have been tasked with contact tracing positive cases. Students in Fort Wayne Community Schools buildings who have not been been in close contact will have to quarantine for 10 days.

Quarantines for students at Southwest Allen County Schools also last 10 days, unless a test comes back negative. In that case, the quarantine is shortened to seven days.

At Northwest Allen County Schools, quarantines have been set to last 14 days or eight days with a negative test. Students are exempt with proof of vaccination, unless they show signs of symptoms.

East Allen County Schools students are also exempt if they have been vaccinated. If they are not vaccinated, the quarantine lasts 10 days.