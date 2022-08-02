Dr. Marcia Slattery is a pediatric psychiatrist and professor of pediatric psychiatry & pediatrics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She gives parents 5 tips to help deal with their kids’ anxiety about going back to school. They include having open communication and listening, helping kids have a routine, problem solving, normalizing anxious feelings and parents monitoring their own anxiety.
5 tips for parents to help with kids’ back-to-school anxiety
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now