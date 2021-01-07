Zoo uses recycled Christmas trees as animal treats

Recycled Christmas trees were given for enrichment to reindeer, a polar bear, and bison at the Brookfield Zoo in suburban Chicago.
Hudson, the zoo’s popular polar bear found tasty treats, including bones, meat and vegetables hidden amongst the trees’ branches.
The zoo had more than 650 trees to recycle. Those that didn’t go to the animals were mulched by the grounds crew and used in landscaping the flower beds around the park.
