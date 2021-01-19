Zoo gorillas showered with popcorn in Illinois

Western lowland gorillas at Brookfield Zoo in suburban Chicago were showered with popcorn in celebration of National Popcorn Day.

The low-fat treat was air-popped by the animal care staff and released from timed feeders.

The timed feeders are part of the zoo’s enrichment program.

They allow various food items, including popcorn, to be released at random times during the day, encouraging the animals to forage.

The zoo is currently closed to the public because of COVID-19 but plans to reopen in March.