FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — To celebrate National Beer Lovers Day, which is Wednesday, Sept. 7, as well as the upcoming “Brewed IN the Fort” craft beer festival set for Sept. 10, WANE 15 decided to look at the best breweries Fort Wayne has to offer, according to Yelp.

All Together IPA at 2Toms Brewing Company

2Toms Brewing Company

This brewery located at 3676 N. Wells St. is a family-friendly brewery that offers indoor and outdoor seating, as well as a rotating tap filled with an assortment of stouts, IPAs, sours, and lagers.

2. Junk Ditch Brewing Company

Located at 1825 W. Main St. in the old Korte Paper Company warehouse, Junk Ditch Brewing Company delivers a casual, but refined experience using ingredients from the backyard and farther.

3. Hop River Brewing Company

Started by a Fort Wayne native and an attorney from Washington D.C., this brewery located at 1515 N. Harrison St. boasts a brewmaster who has won over 35 medals from competitions such as the World Beer Cup, Festival of Barrel Aged Beers and the Indiana State Fair Brewer’s Cup.

4. Dot & Line Brewing Company

Located a few minutes west of the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, Dot & Line Brewing Company offers a litany of stouts, porters, IPAs and sours that pack a punch, including one stout currently on tap called “Whale in the Woods,” that sits at a 13.5% ABV.

5. Fortlandia Brewing Company

Located at 1010 Spring St., this brewing company offers a lineup of beers from the lightest, most delicate beers to the biggest, most powerful styles available.

The Hoppy Gnome and GnomeTown Brewing Company are owned by the same people and are both located in the Anthony Wayne Building Condominiums on Berry Street.

6. GnomeTown Brewing Company (The Hoppy Gnome)

GnomeTown Brewing Company offers 14 house beers on tap, as well as 34 guest beers, with the goal of having something for everyone. The brewery also provides people with the opportunity to make their own beer by scheduling an appointment with either the head or assistant brewmaster.

These photos highlight the former expansion of Summit City Brewerks.

7. Summit City Brewerks

This brewery, located near the corner of E. Berry Street and N. Anthony Boulevard, offers over 30 house beers at a time, as well as a variety of over 30 guest beers, wines, ciders and sodas. The brewery also offers many games including pool, darts, board games, trivia and pinball.

8. Kekionga Craft Company

Kekionga Craft Company, located at 7328 Maysville Road, offers a tasting room with 14 taps consisting of a wide variety of hard ciders. Keionga Craft Company also offers wines, as well as a selection of canned beers from local breweries.

9. Trubble Brewing Company