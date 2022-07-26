MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WANE) – Romay Davis has been honored for her service with an all-female, all-Black military unit that got mail to U.S. troops in Europe during World War II.

At 102 years old, she’s the oldest living member of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, and one of six surviving members of the unit to receive the Congressional Gold Medal.

“And what a blessing it is for me to be able, even as crippled as I am, to be here to witness this and even think that it would happen,” Davis said. “I’m so delighted I wish I could stand up and hug everybody every single one.”

The 6888th is the only permanent African-American Women’s Army Corps unit to serve overseas in World War II. Davis spent two years and four months stationed in England and France. She worked for the postal battalion and drove a truck to deliver mail to troops in Europe.

“I and so many others would not be here had you not paved the freedom to serve,” said Colonel Eries L. G. Mentzer

The celebration comes in the wake of President Joe Biden’s decision in March to bestow the Congressional Gold Medal to Davis’ unit.