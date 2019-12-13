WWII veteran, 94, to get his college degree 73 years later

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WANE) — A World War II veteran plans to graduate from the University of Cincinnati more than 70 years after he first enrolled.

WCPO-TV reports 94-year-old Paul Blom began his degree at the university in 1946 after enlisting in the Navy three years prior. He says that he began to help with the family trucking business while taking night classes at the university for the next nine years but that life got in the way.

The university found that it was able to offer him the associate’s degree he had earned in full.

The veteran will walk at the official commencement ceremony Saturday.

