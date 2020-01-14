WWII vet wants you to send him a Valentine’s Day card

STOCKTON, Calif. (CNN/KTXL) — A World War Two veteran in California wants as many people as possible to send him Valentine’s Day cards.

At 104, Maj. Bill White has experienced a lot. He earned a Purple Heart for surviving the battle of Iwo Jima.

Now he spends his days scrapbooking.

Maj. White is hoping to add to his collection with cards from people near and far.

“I’m going to save every one of them just as I did everything else up until now, and they’ll become a personal part of my history,” said Maj. White.

Send Maj. White a card at:

Operation Valentine

ATTN: Hold for Maj Bill White, USMC (Ret)

The Oaks at Inglewood

6725 Inglewood Ave.

Stockton, CA 95207