VENEZUELA (CBS) – Friends and family attended a birthday mass celebrated to commemorate 113-year-old Perez Mora’s life. After blowing out the candles, the party continued outside the church.

Perez Mora, who enjoys good health and a cup of strong aguardiente liquor every day, has 41 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren, Guinness said in a press release.

Perez Mora became the world’s oldest person after Saturnino de la Fuente Garcia, who was born on Feb. 11, 1909 in Spain, died in January at age 112 years and 341 days old.