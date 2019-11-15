‘World’s largest Starbucks’ opens in Chicago

The ‘World’s largest Starbucks’ opened Friday in Chicago, Illinois.

Thousands lined up outside the Starbucks Reserve Roastery Chicago for a, quote, ‘immersive coffee experience.’

The new building is five floors and 35,000 square feet of retail space. This makes it the largest Starbucks in the world.

Starbucks says the roastery celebrates the company’s heritage and is a tribute to the roasting and the craft of coffee.

Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson attended the grand opening.

Chicago is the company’s sixth Reserve Roastery, with locations in Seattle, Shanghai, Milan, New York and Tokyo.