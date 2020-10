HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — Huntington Mayor Richard Strick is putting on his running shoes to help raise money to place an archway for the city's Purple Heart Memorial.

"This is something that matters deeply to me and also to our community," Mayor Richard Strick said. "As we look to raise the fund for this we want to make sure that it's a fitting tribute. We want to make sure it's something that is engineered well and calls proper attention to the sacrifice and cost of war."