Wish granted: Man’s ’55 Chevy truck serves as hearse for his funeral

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A unique funeral procession took place Monday for the passing of Max Lordier.

Lordier passed away on Wednesday and loved his self-restored ’55 Chevy Truck. He knew when the time arrived, he would pass it on to someone else who loved it. That someone turned out to be his 7 year long neighbor, Joey Lefavra.

“Ever since I moved across the street from him, I’ve always admired the truck,” Lefavra said.

While Lordier’s final wish of going to car shows in the back of the truck never came true, Lefavra is wants to make part of the wish true come true: one last ride in the back of the truck!

“I just want to keep his legacy going and make his final wish come true,” Lefavra said.

Lordier’s last wish with his truck was something Lefavra was happy to make come true: one last ride!

Lefavra says Lordier was more than a good neighbor, he was like a grandpa to him.