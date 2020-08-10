What to ‘savor’ at Nori Asian Fusion Cuisine

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Nori Asian Fusion Cuisine is excited to be taking part in Savor Fort Wayne for its third time.

“The first year we opened, we joined Savor Fort Wayne and that’s how we made ourselves more known,” said the restaurant’s owner, Yondra Vixtoria.

Nori serves all types of Asian cuisine from Thai food, to sushi and hibachi.

Its Summer edition of Savor Fort Wayne deal includes a drink, appetizer, main course and dessert for $30. Normally some main courses cost as much as $25, according to Vixtoria.

In regards to its Savor menu, Vixtoria said they tried to pick menu items that were “what’s best for the summer.”

To drink, guests can choose between a glass of the house wine, a Yuengling or Blue Moon.

The appetizer options include a summer spring roll or pastel. Choices for the main course are grilled salmon salad, summer breeze, or pad krapow.

For dessert, guests can pick either sticky rice pudding or tri-star ice cream.

Nori requires all guests and staff members to wear face masks upon entry because of COVID-19. The restaurant is still at 50 percent capacity.

Nori is located at 2882 E. Dupont Road. Its hours are 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. on Fridays, noon – 10 p.m. on Saturdays and noon – 9 p.m. on Sundays.

