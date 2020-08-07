What to ‘savor’ at Mi Pueblo

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Mi Pueblo is a family-owned, authentic Mexican restaurant participating in Savor Fort Wayne for the first time during the special Summer edition.

“I think its a really good chance to participate with the community and a really good opportunity for people to get to know us if they haven’t heard about us,” said Diana Rios, the restaurant’s manager.

Mi Pueblo’s Savor Fort Wayne menu includes an appetizer to share, two entrees and two desserts for $30. According to Rios, this much food would normally cost around $40.

For an appetizer customers can order chips with either guacamole, choriqueso, cheese or bean dip.

The entree options are a double fajita with steak or chicken, arroz con pollo, enchiladas Mexicanas, nachos supremos, chimichanga with beef or chicken or a quesadilla rellena fajita.

“We tried to put a bunch of different plates that we thought people would like [on the menu],” Rios said.

The dessert choices include flan, fried ice cream or sopapilla.

Because of the coronavirus all staff members are wearing masks, everyone in the kitchen has plastic gloves on, and the chairs and tables are sanitized every time a customer leaves.

“We’re basically double-doing everything we used to do before,” said Rios.

There are also carry-out and outdoor patio seating options.

Located at 2419 W. Jefferson Blvd., Mi Pueblo’s hours are 11 a.m. – 9 p.m Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. on Fridays, 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 a.m – 9 p.m. on Sundays. To view Mi Pueblo’s full menu, click here.

