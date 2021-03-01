WATCH: Wrong-way police pursuit on Coldwater Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Footage sent in from a WANE 15 viewer shows a vehicle driving in the opposite direction during a police pursuit on Coldwater Road Monday evening.

The Public Information Officer with the Fort Wayne Police Department says an officer tried to make a traffic stop at the intersection of Progress Road and Lima Road at approximately 8:28 p.m. but the driver refused to stop.

A short pursuit ensued. The video shows the vehicle headed northbound on Coldwater Road in the southbound lanes.

Police say they terminated the pursuit shortly after due to safety concerns at approximately 8:31 p.m.