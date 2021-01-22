WATCH: World’s largest puzzle hung at Community Center

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Friday, the world’s largest puzzle was hung at the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Community Center.

WANE 15 was there in 2019 when work started on the puzzle. The puzzle displays Disney scenes and has a total of 40,300 pieces. It took patrons and volunteers exactly one year to finish.

The Community Center hopes the puzzle will be another feather in its cap.

“Another unique thing about the Community Center – no body else has one of these up on their wall, so we hope that that helps bring some notoriety to the Park’s Community Center,” said Patti Davis, Community Center manager.

WANE 15 videographer Carlos Clopton takes us behind the scenes of putting it on display.