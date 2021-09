FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) -- With it being Responsible Gaming Education Week, advocates are working to increase awareness about problem gambling in addition to promoting responsible gaming nationwide.

"Responsible gaming is very important," said David Doyle, the general manager of Winner's Circle in New Haven. "Honestly, it means a lot to me personally. My father was an avid gamer and gambler as well and, you know, just kind of growing up with that in my life. When I had the career trajectory that kind of put me into gaming, I really wanted to make sure that everybody was playing responsibly."