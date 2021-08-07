Watch: Wally the walrus climbs onto a boat

CAN I GET A TURN? Wally the walrus climbed onto a boat off the coast of Southern Ireland on Wednesday (8/4). Wally is a local celebrity. He was first spotted in March and has spent months wandering the coasts of Ireland, Britain, France, and Spain.

