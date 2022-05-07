SPOKANE, Wash. (CBS) Eyewitness video showed a forming tornado touching down outside the Avista Stadium in Washington, United States, on Friday night.

The funnel cloud was formed during a baseball game in Spokane Valley, home of the Spokane Indians team.

“Lighting started, and I noticed the circulation in the clouds. You could feel the change of direction of the wind when it passed. It was a pretty surreal moment”, said Brian Stern, who shot the video.

The National Weather Service delivered a statement about strong thunderstorms in the area.

According to authorities, Friday’s tornado was the first in Spokane County since August 9, 2016.