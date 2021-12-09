Watch: Tigers play with candy cane decorations at London zoo

WATCH: Sumatran tigers played with these scented candy cane decorations at the ZSL London Zoo. The zoo shared the video Thursday (12/9) and said “Gaysha” tore down the festive decor “in seconds, sending her straight to Santa’s naughty list!”
