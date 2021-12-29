Watch: Test ‘flight’ for New York New Year’s confetti

The organizers of Times Square New Year’s Eve have conducted their annual “air worthiness test” for the confetti that will be released into the air on New Year’s Eve.

It is one of the final steps in preparations for New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square, when organizers plan to also release a ton-and-a-half of confetti to user in 2022.

Earlier this week, workers finished the installation of the 192 Waterford crystal triangles that adorn the ball every year. This year’s design is called the “Gift of Wisdom.”

Millions of people from around the world typically crowd into Times Square to usher in the New Year.

Viewing areas that would normally accommodate about 58,000 people will be limited to about 15,000 to allow for more distancing, and everyone in attendance must show proof of vaccination and wear a mask.