Watch: Surveillance video, 911 audio capture Richard Sherman trying to break in at in-laws’

SEATTLE (KIRO) — A series of 911 calls to King County dispatchers from the wife of former Seahawk Richard Sherman paint a clear picture of a spouse begging for an intervention before her husband — who she explained was experiencing a severe mental crisis — could get behind the wheel and possibly hurt himself or someone else.

Sherman was arrested Wednesday after police said he crashed his car in an active highway construction site on state Route 520 after driving through a closed lane, left the accident scene, tried to break into the home of his in-laws and fought police when they tried to apprehend him.

Sherman was released on Thursday.