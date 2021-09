FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Creative Treasures Early Learning Foundation, previously known as Creative Treasures Preschool, is working to create new opportunities for children in Fort Wayne.

The non-profit, focused on helping families with preschool and all day daycare, is working to build a new location on West Washington Center Road to bring Infant Swim and Rescue classes to the area. The classes will teach babies and kids up to age eight water survival skills in case they fall into a lake and pool.