FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) —In honor of the one-year anniversary of the protests in downtown Fort Wayne WANE 15 brought the police and the community together to learn how much if any change has been made in the city.

Mayor Tom Henry, Allen County Sheriff David Gladaux, Deputy Prosecute Mike McAlexander, Reverend Bill McGill, and Councilwoman Michelle Chambers were all a part of the discussion.