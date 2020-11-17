Watch: Santa gets into holiday spirit in Dead Sea

This Santa Claus got into the holiday spirit in the middle of the Dead Sea in Israel on Sunday (11/15). Santa swam, paddleboarded, and lounged next to a Christmas tree. The festive scene was part of a campaign for Israel’s Ministry of Tourism.

