Watch: Santa gets into holiday spirit in Dead Sea

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A $5,000 donation from Old National Bank is allowing for six free skate days for children under that age of 14 at the Headwaters Park Ice Skating Rink.

“Old National Bank is happy to partner with the Headwaters Park Alliance to provide this free skating opportunity to many of our area children. The ice rink is a great family institution that has served over 400,000 children and families over the past 17 years. This is a tough time for everyone, and we wanted to offer our support to help the rink endure an 18th season of serving so many in this region,” said Sarah Strimmenos, Fort Wayne Market President of Old National Bank.