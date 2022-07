SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS) – The Sun & Sea Festival was held in Imperial Beach California on July 15 and 16. The event featured a pretty awesome sandcastle competition.

The Sun & Sea Festival derives its name from Imperial Beach’s original public festival of the same name that was held beginning in 1960 to celebrate the date of the city’s incorporation.

Imperial Beach also was the site of the U.S. Open Sandcastle Competition for 32 years, from 1980 to 2011.