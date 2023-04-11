FRANKLIN, Ind. — A family in Franklin, Indiana woke up to quite the surprise on Easter Sunday.

Judy Lasiter had laid plastic eggs filled with candy in her yard the night before. When she got up the next morning, she discovered that nearly every egg had been opened and the candy inside them was eaten.

Courtesy: Judy Lasiter

Lasiter posted a video on Facebook of the empty plastic shells strewn throughout her yard along with candy wrappers.

She thinks her surveillance cameras may have caught the thief.

Just before midnight, her camera captures what appears to be a raccoon scurrying away from the family’s home.

Lasiter encouraged her fellow community members to “watch out for bandits!”

You can watch her video below: