NEW MILFORD, Conn. (CBS) Two pigs were filmed fighting off a bear that climbed inside their pen at a property in New Milford, Connecticut, earlier this month.

In the video, a black bear can be seen climbing into the enclosed pen and immediately being attacked by Hammy — one of the pigs — who charged the bear back into the fence.

The other pig, Mary, chased the bear into a corner of the pen, where it lingered before ultimately hopping back out.

According to Rebecca Shaw, the pigs belong to Shaw’s daughter Samantha Malarchick of Lake Elsinore, California.

Malarchick moved from Tennessee to California a little over a year ago and couldn’t bring them with her, but also couldn’t bear to part with them. She raised Hammy from a babe and adopted Mary later on.

They are both 4 years old but not related.