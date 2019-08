FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Who hasn't had one of those days where you are so stressed and frustrated that you just feel like breaking stuff? Well soon there will be a place where you can break things in a safe controlled environment.

"All the Rage" a new rage room experience opens Monday and their hope is to help you release stress in a unique way. Co-owners Brianna Dailey and Abby Greutman, saw a need for a new experience in Fort Wayne and have been wanting to open a rage room for some time.