CONVOY, Ohio (WANE) – An Ohio barn that’s nearly a century old is on the move Friday.

The structure, which stands at 4,000 square feet, is being transported almost a mile down the road in Convoy.

At one time, horses and cattle called the barn home. Now, the barn is set to be restored at its new location, where it will serve as a place to gather for special events.

It will be in the hands of Lincoln Ridge Farms, a local business known for fresh produce and an annual fall festival. The farm has been sharing the barn’s progression on Facebook.